Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. Recently the duo was spotted attending a wedding together. In the photos, Gauri is looking flamboyant dressed in a red stylish lehenga with feathured sleeves meanwhile the king looked dapper in a blue sherwani. Have a look at the picture.

Bollywood Shahenshah Shah Rukh Khan is among the hottest actors of the industry. By not only proving himself in his acting, but the hero is also a great mentor in terms of teaching his kids. Just before the release of their film Badla, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the producers of the film– Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are enjoying themselves as they attend a wedding together. Complimenting her husband who is known as the King Khan of Bollywood, Gauri looks as royal as a queen in her ethnic attire. Shah Rukh Khan is, as usual, looking dashing dressed in a blue sequin embellished sherwani. With perfect hairdo and royal pose, the actor like every time impresses fans with his looks. Meanwhile, his queen Gauri is dressed in a red lehenga with featured sleeves which is looking good on her. Both of them are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood who leaves no chance of creating a buzz on social media with their chemistry and compatibility.

Talking about the professional front, the actor was recently interacting with Bollywood Big B in the unplugged series of Badla. Some days back, the first episode was out on YouTube and recently the second episode was released. In the video, both of them are enjoying their time and were also spotted singing the song Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s last appearance on-screen, he was last in his movie Zero which unfortunately failed to impress fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More