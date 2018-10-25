It has been over decades of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's relationship but the much-in-love couple has never failed to give relationship goals. Today, on the occasion of the anniversary, a hilarious conversation of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is doing the rounds on the Internet. The conversation is too cute to miss on the Internet and once again leaving all their fans in amusement over their long-lasting relationship.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan wedding anniversary: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the couples of Bollywood who never fails to give relationship goals. It has been over a decade since the two entered into a marital bliss and it seems like two can’t get enough of each other’s company. Be it on red carpet or family ceremonies, the two never miss any opportunity in expressing their love for each other. Today, the couple is ringing in their 26th anniversary and the couple has again given us a yet another reason to go aww over their cuteness of a loving relationship.

On Wednesday, 24 October Shah Rukh Khan had a hilarious conversation with Gauri Khan on Instagram. Gauri Khan shared a picture of her recently designed own luxe store called Gauri Khan Designs (GKD) in Mumbai.

In the caption, she has introduced her luxe store named Bollyglow.

Following this, the doting husband SRK asked in the comments section when she will be designing his office. To which Gauri gave a witty reply. She wrote that as soon as she gets some free time.

Soon after their post, the fans bombarded the comments section with their wishes and compliments.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows got hitched on October 25, 1991, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. They gave birth to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

On his wedding day, SRK donned a suit which he borrowed from the costume department of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. A traditional court marriage was followed by a Hindu ceremony.

On the work front, SRK will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’. He will be essaying the role as a dwarf. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif will be featured along with him in the movie. The trio has previously been featured in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ (2012). The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

