King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan dived into a pool and went underwater after garnering over 33 million fans on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan also shared the video on his Twitter page. Shah Rukh is an avid user of social media platforms. As the SRK jumps into the pool famous dialogues from his movie were played in the background like Pyaar dosti hai" and "bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan dived into a pool and went underwater after garnering over 33 million fans on Twitter. Shah Rukh, who was sporting a tuxedo paired with dark sunglasses and completed his look with gelled hair, took to Twitter, where he shared a video and captioned it: “This didn’t go as planned… But on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise, this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna (don’t judge, just feel). Thanks.”

Before jumping into the pool, Shah Rukh said: “Hi guys, this is me and I thought every time we reach a big number… I should always do something special for you but normally I do not get the time. But today I have got the time so I gelled my hair back, wore my coolest dark glasses and I am even wearing a bow tie. “A full tuxedo and today I want to give the most overwhelming loving message that I’ve given you in the last decade. So listen to it carefully because this is very heartfelt.”

This didn’t go as planned…but on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise..this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna…Thx. pic.twitter.com/50miTK7QKK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2018

After he dived into the pool, popular dialogues said by the star from his over the two-decade-long journey, played in the background, like “pyaar dosti hai” and “bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai”. Once he came out of the pool, the “Raees” star said: “I hope you heard every word I said it was right from my heart and so overwhelming that I am running out of breath and where are my glasses. Lots of love to you all.” Once the video got over, the caption came: “Thank you 33 million”.

Shah Rukh is an avid user of social media platforms. On the work front, he is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s “Zero”, which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Scheduled to release in December, “Zero” will feature Shah Rukh in a dwarf avatar.