Khans have a special bond with Bollywood and they have been ruling the film industry for a very long time. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan, all of them enjoy a crazy fan-following. There is a special surprise for these fans as two of these handsome hunks have come together for a photo that will surely make your day! Yes! Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan took to his official Twitter account to share a photo of him and Aamir Khan together. Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan with Shah Rukh Khan can be seen smiling with all the charm.

Hug from the Thug….!! Beat that! pic.twitter.com/4h0LD0qq1g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

The superstar captioned it saying ‘Hug from the Thug’! Beat that’. Shah Rukh is always known to be very welcoming and warm to his friends and the same bond is evident from this caption. The Bollywood stars seldom come together for such get-together but when they do, it is always a blast. Few weeks an ago, popular filmmaker Karan Johar shared a photo on his official Instagram account featuring Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in one frame. What bigger treat do the Bollywood freaks want?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for the release of his movie Zero and the makers dropped its first poster today. The teaser which was released a while back received a great response and now the unleashing the first look made the fand go gaga over it. Also, Aamir Khan is prepping for his grand YRF release Thugs Of Hindostan. The first look, teaser, motion posters and the official trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan created a lot of buzz on the Internet and now the fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

