Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a photograph of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. In the photograph, he can be seen enjoying a yoga session with Jack. He has even shared a long post where he has thanked Jack and Twitter team for dropping in at his residence Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan spent a quality time with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at his residence in Mannat on 14 November 2018. Bollywood superstar took to Twitter to share a photograph with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. In the photograph, he can be seen enjoying a yoga session with the CEO.

In the post, he mentioned that jack made him realise with his calm demeanour & composed, nearly meditative mindset. Humorously adding in his post, he mentioned that jack will become a dull boy if he would do all work and no pray. He has even thanked Jack and Twitter team for dropping in at his residence Mannat and also Twitter team for a lively evening.

Dressed in his favourite and a usual black hoodie sweatshirt, King Khan looks dapper while sitting along with Jack. Jack also equally looks handsome in his all-black outfit with a matching colour jacket.

Today @jack made me realise with his calm demeanour & composed, nearly meditative mindset…’that all Work and no Pray, would make Jack a dull boy.” Thx for dropping in & also team @Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India. pic.twitter.com/melFfe8NKJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2018

Meanwhile, there were reports doing the rounds on the Internet that Shah Rukh Khan is at Lake Como palace in Italy to attend Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding. However, later it came into the limelight that SRK was not even invited, rather, he requested Jack Dorsey at his residence.

Besides, on the occasion of the relaunch of Jawa motorbikes, SRK tweeted that it’s nice to see the relaunch of these motorbikes as she grew up riding on these bikes.

Oh nice. Grew up on this! https://t.co/sugLJNAQPx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 15, 2018

SRK who is active twitterati also wished his 90s co-actor Juhi Chawla on her 51st birthday.

We play all your songs in our hearts. Happy Birthday to my closest friend and family. Love u. https://t.co/s2w4nD59IL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 13, 2018

At the trailer launch of ‘Zero’, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that it was a very special and emotional moment for him when he heard the news about Deepika Padukone’s wedding with Ranveer Singh.

As per reports, various photographs surfaced on the internet where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen visiting choreographer Farah Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

