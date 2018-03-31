The director who introduced the world to film marvels like Interstellar, Dunkirk, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Christopher Nolan met the Bollywood’s king khan Shah Rukh Khan on the second day of his three-day visit to India. He is also accompanied by visual artist Tacita Dean who are here to draw the attention of people towards the importance of celluloid in the digital age and to support the cause of film preservation and restoration.

Not too long ago, Kamal Haasan had shared his picture with the acclaimed filmmaker with a post that read, “Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam”. The Dark Knight director is here for a talk about the importance of preserving celluloid in the digital age. Nolan, who is admittedly a fan of Indian cinema for its richness and variety, will be in Mumbai till tomorrow (April 1) for the event titled Reframing the Future of Film: In Conversation with Christopher Nolan, Tacita Dean and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

My Fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Mr.Nolan & Ms.Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist’s medium. Thanks @shividungarpur for having me over pic.twitter.com/08dyi0kmwz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2018

Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam. 😊 pic.twitter.com/iTPgQOZCMH — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 30, 2018

Yesterday, the director attended the talk with British artist Tacita Dean named Process and the Non-deliberate Act: Why the medium of film is important to artists. Nolan will also be screening his two films, Interstellar and Dunkirk at 35 mm and 70 mm in the city. During his short stay in the city, Nolan will be meeting with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Aamir Khan, Shyam Benegal, Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar.

“Nolan is coming to India to talk about the advent of celluloid and shooting films in celluloid, something that he prefers. He is also going to talk about how the celluloid medium can co-exist with the digital mode. Nolan and Tacita Dean are coming to support the cause of celluloid film”, Dungarpur had said in an earlier interview with IANS.

