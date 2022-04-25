Shrayana Bhattacharya, author of Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh, finally met her ‘hero’ Shah Rukh Khan. On Sunday, Shrayana visited SRK at his Mannat home. She said on Instagram that SRK spent around an hour with her and gave her a handwritten card inscribed with his autograph.

Shrayana posted a snapshot of the note on Instagram. “They say you should never meet your heroes. Whoever wrote/thought that had clearly never encountered @iamsrk After meeting him for an hour at Mannat last night, I can only say that he is superhuman, not of this universe, yet the most humane. A million thanks to @poojadadlani02 without whom this would not have happened. The book has finally reached its intended destination: his library at Mannat. Yes, we took photos. But woh kitaab ki one year anniversary par post karenge (Will post our pictures on my book’s one year anniversary) #finallyfoundshahrukh.”

“Absolutely ludicrous,” comedian Aditi Mittal said. God, he’s so humble, and yet he has the audacity to say such things.” “I’m really thrilled to hear this!” one individual said. Yes, he is all of these things “”This is so fantastic,” one person said, while another said, “This is really amazing.” “I can’t believe what I’m seeing.”

Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh, Shrayana’s book, was published in 2021. “Embracing Hindi film icon Shah Rukh Khan provides them a brief relief from an oppressive culture, a fillip to their illusions of kinder masculinity in Indian males,” according to a Goodreads description. “This is the story of how women have experienced post-liberalization India, and it is a most interesting and engaging book about the female gaze,” it added.