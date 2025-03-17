Home
Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What We Know!

Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with Pushpa director Sukumar for a rural political action drama. The film may take two years to materialize due to packed schedules.

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What We Know!


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in discussions with Pushpa director Sukumar for an upcoming rural political action drama. While earlier speculation suggested their collaboration would be a dark psychological thriller, fresh reports indicate that Khan might take on a rugged and raw character in a film that tackles caste and class oppression.

SRK’s Anti-Hero Comeback in a Political Drama?

According to a Mid-Day report, Shah Rukh Khan’s rumored project with Sukumar will showcase him in a never-seen-before avatar, blending his global appeal with a mass entertainer. The film is expected to explore serious social issues, making it an intense cinematic experience.

However, the collaboration isn’t expected to materialize soon, as both SRK and Sukumar are tied up with multiple projects. Sukumar is currently focused on RC 17 and Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which is slated for a 2028 release.

Packed Schedules May Delay Collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan is equally busy with his current commitments. He is working on King, a highly anticipated film featuring his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Additionally, he has Pathaan 2 lined up, followed by the much-awaited Tiger Vs Pathaan, which is set for a 2027 release under the YRF Spy Universe.

With their jam-packed schedules, industry insiders suggest that the SRK-Sukumar collaboration might have to wait at least two years before moving forward.

South Indian Directors and SRK: A Winning Formula?

If this film is finalized, Sukumar will be the latest South Indian filmmaker to direct Shah Rukh Khan after Atlee, who helmed the ₹1000 crore blockbuster Jawan. Before Atlee, SRK worked with Mani Ratnam in 1998 for Dil Se. Given Sukumar’s mastery in storytelling and SRK’s star power, this project could become one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.

For now, fans will have to wait and watch if this high-voltage collaboration officially takes off.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 3 Confirmed! Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Franchise To Return In 2028

