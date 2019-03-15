In a conference with FICCI frames, veteran writer Anjum Rajabali who has earlier penned movies like The legend of Bhagat Singh, Ghulam, and many others said that Shah Rukh has backed off from the film as he is pretty shaken up after the failure of Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan magnum opus Zero starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma turned out to be a failure at the box office because of which King Khan was pretty shaken up and backed out of Astronaut Rakesh Sharm’s biopic Saare Jahan Se Achha. There were reports which stated that Shah Rukh Khan was skeptical to venture into another space film after Zero where his character traveled to Mars for love.

To which, writer Anjum said the space angle wasn’t the reason Shah Rukh Khan backed off but more like the script didn’t turn out well. Furthermore, he even said that king khan said no to Saare Jahan Se Acha because he had higher expectations from Zero movie.

When asked question on Saare Jahan Se Accha, Anjum said it like hitting a raw nerve as it is often blamed on the script of the movie when the movie fails. On the work front, scriptwriter Anjum has penned movies like The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Ghulam, Raajneeti, and many others.

The film Saare Jahan Se Accha has been helmed by director Mahesh Mathai and is an ode to India’s most celebrated astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

