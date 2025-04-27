Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
  Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan impresses with a stylish airport look in Mumbai. The superstar will also feature at WAVES 2025, joining top names for a panel discussion with Karan Johar.

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his impeccable style, once again turned heads with his effortless yet fashionable airport look. On Sunday afternoon, the King of Bollywood was spotted at Mumbai airport, where he impressed onlookers and paparazzi with his laid-back, yet stylish outfit.

For his airport appearance, SRK wore a light blue hoodie layered over a white t-shirt, paired with denim cargo pants that gave off a relaxed vibe. He accessorized the look with sleek sunglasses and a sling bag, completing his casual-chic ensemble. As always, the actor warmly greeted fans while heading towards his car, exuding his trademark charm.

Shah Rukh Khan to Feature at WAVES 2025 Summit with Global Icons

Meanwhile, the superstar is gearing up for an exciting event next week. SRK will join an illustrious line-up of Indian and international stars at the inaugural WAVES (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) 2025. The event, set to take place from May 1 to May 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, promises to be a grand affair.

According to Variety, Shah Rukh Khan will take part in a session titled “The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler,” which will be moderated by the multi-talented Karan Johar. The session will shed light on SRK’s rise from humble beginnings to becoming the undisputed “King” of Bollywood.

The summit will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is expected to deliver a keynote titled “Creative Bridges: Unlocking the Power of Cultural & Digital Partnerships Between the U.K. & India.”

In addition to SRK, some of India’s biggest film icons will be present at the summit. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Mithun Chakraborty will come together for a session titled “Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul,” moderated by actor Akshay Kumar. This promises to be a fascinating discussion with the living legends of Indian cinema.

