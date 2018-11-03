Celebrating his 53rd birthday, Badshah of romance Shah Rukh Khan after launching the trailer of his most awaited film Zero, hosted a big party at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai. However, everything did not go well as the party was later interrupted by Mumbai police, due to loud music and duration as it went till wee hours on Friday night.

It was an important day for Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan on Friday as it was his 53rd birthday which the actor celebrated in duo style, first by launching the trailer of his most awaited movie Zero and later hosting a party at a luxury restaurant in Mumbai, which was attended by his close friends, family members, Zero star cast Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, director Anand L Rai, Swara Bhaskar and other Bollywood celebrities. Though it was a perfect start of the day for the SRK, but it did not end with the same fate.

After a day long hectic schedule for Shah Rukh Khan, who first attended his fans at this Mumbai villa Mannat, then launching the trailer of Zero and hosting a bash at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai, friends and invitees at the SRK bash and to deal with the police which interrupted the party. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash which went up to the wee hours on the birthday night was interrupted by Mumbai police due to loud music and duration, following which guests had to leave the venue.

Shah Rukh Khan also left the place after cops interfere with some of his friends. Among the attendees at the Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash, Swara Bhaskar, musician Ajay-Atul, dancing masters. Bosch-Caesar, director Nikhil Advani among others graced the occasion.

It cannot be possible that if there is Shah Rukh Khan partying in Mumbai and paparazzi are not keeping their cameras on to capture moments for their fans. And this time also, they managed to get some glimpse of the Badshah of Romance and other guests at the party.

Talking a little about the trailer of his upcoming film Zero, it has received a good response from the audience, fans, film analysts and celebs but what’s really in store will only get clear on December 21 when film will hit silver screens.

