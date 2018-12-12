Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani is getting married and it is the talk of the town! All the photos and videos from her pre-wedding ceremonies have been taking social media by storm and now the latest video in which we see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan making 2016 US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dance on Salman Khan's superhit song Jumme Ki Raat.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is getting married and it is the talk of the town! All the photos and videos from her pre-wedding ceremonies have been taking social media by storm and now the latest video in which we see Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan making 2016 US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton dance on Salman Khan’s superhit song Jumme Ki Raat and Priyanka Chopra’s Tune Mari Entriyaan at the pre-wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and the video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, we see Hillary Clinton shaking a leg with King Khan on songs like Jumme Ki Raat and Abhi To Party Shuru Huyi Hai and she looks adorable as she joins SRK and gang on the stage. Shah Rukh Khan looks graceful as ever as he makes everyone shake a leg on the stage and adds fire to the grand event. Esha Ambani’s pre-wedding sangeet was a star-studded event where almost the entire Bollywood was present. We could see Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, everyone dancing and having a gala time at the pre-wedding ceremonies of Esha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

#HillaryClinton Dance along with SRK 🙏 this is beyond

pic.twitter.com/ZFYQrULVHM — Mahanati (@Mahanatiii) December 12, 2018

The video has taken over the Internet and fans love it!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More