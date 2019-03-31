Shah Rukh Khan was noted saying that the main idea is to believe the fact that you will do something for yourself. If you have the intent everything else will follow. For every one of us, it's important to ensure we work for ourselves. We should do our own work without depending on anyone else. Even if it's a small job we should do it to fend for ourselves. And at the end of the day, we must be independent, he added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation organises corrective surgeries for acid attack survivors as a part of the ‘ToGETher Transformed’ initiative Right before the surgery, Shah Rukh Khan took out some time to personally meet all the acid attack survivors. The actor interacted with each one of them by exchanging courage and discussing possibilities, together. While interacting with the survivors, Shah Rukh Khan said, “The main idea is to believe the fact that you will do something for yourself. If you have the intent everything else will follow. For every one of us, it’s important to ensure we work for ourselves. We should do our own work without depending on anyone else. Even if it’s a small job we should do it to fend for ourselves. And at the end of the day, we must be independent”.

The actor further adds, “In my heart, this is like a family. All of you are like my own people. I don’t know much about each of you, because everyone has their personal lives and I don’t want to get into those details. The main thing is to believe we can be independent. I’ll be in touch with the doctors and get regular updates. We will try and get the best people to work with us”. Sharing the interaction, Meer Foundation tweeted captioning, “The interaction between @iamsrk & acid attack survivors was spent instilling hope, courage and discussing possibilities, together. The surgeries, sponsored by #MeerFoundation, will give survivors a chance to restore their dreams. #ToGETherTransformed.”

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably one of the most influential social activists in the nation and his initiatives with Meer Foundation has often contributed to the betterment and upliftment of the society. One of the recent initiatives launched by Meer Foundation on International Women’s Day titled ‘ToGETher Transformed’ sponsored corrective surgeries for fifty burns and acid attack survivors. The whole month of March was dedicated to organising these surgeries.

The surgeries were performed at BLK Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi and G.S. Memorial Plastic Surgery Hospital and Trauma Center in Varanasi from March 5, 2019, the organization is all set to conduct its next phase of surgeries in Kolkata. Patients from Delhi, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with an 85% population of women and children have already availed the facilities of the initiative.

Meer Foundation, a non-profit organization aims to initiate change at the ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. Shah Rukh has been actively lending his support to those in need with his non-profit organization, Meer Foundation which has been working towards highlighting causes that deserve more attention. Last year Mr.Khan was honoured with the Crystal Award for his work towards acid attack survivors at the World Economic Forum 2018 held in Davis.

The foundation has also penetrated in helping acid attack victims along with sponsoring treatment and surgeries for women and children at several hospitals across the country earlier. In addition, Meer Foundation has also helped organize health camps, donate wheelchairs to para-athletes, events for disadvantaged women and children, and donated a huge amount to the victims of the Kerala floods.

