Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan’s last movie Zero, which was helmed by ace filmmaker Anand L Rai co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif had tanked at the box office and also received negative reviews from critics as well as fans. After Zero’s box office failure, Shah Rukh Khan has not signed any movie which raised many questions.

Shah Rukh Khan, in a recent interview, opened up about not signing any new project and said that right now he just wants to spend all his time with his family. He said that he is not working on any project currently and does not plan to sign any new movie as this time he does not want to sign another film just after his previous movie finished as he feels that he should really spend some quality time with his family right now and his heart does not allow him to take up any movie right now.

He further added that he wants to stay with his family, read books, listen to music and stories and watch movies. SRK added that since his kids are in college he is focussing on giving more time with his kids.

