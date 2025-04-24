Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh revealed that despite having numerous opportunities, including invitations from friends and family trips, he never visited Kashmir because he was honoring his father’s wishes.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his captivating performances and larger-than-life persona, but a deeply personal revelation shared on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati left fans touched and reflective.

The actor opened up about a promise made to his late father that prevented him from visiting Kashmir.

A Heartfelt Promise to His Father

Shah Rukh explained that his paternal grandmother was Kashmiri, which made the connection to the region even more meaningful. He recounted a conversation with his father, in which the latter asked him to visit three places in his lifetime—“Istanbul, Rome, and Kashmir”—but with one condition.

“He told me to visit the first two places without him, but not Kashmir,” Shah Rukh recalled. His father’s request was simple but profound: “Don’t visit Kashmir without me, I will show you Kashmir myself.”

Why Shah Rukh Khan Never Visited Kashmir

Shah Rukh revealed that despite having numerous opportunities, including invitations from friends and family trips, he never visited Kashmir because he was honoring his father’s wishes. “I’ve traveled all over the world, but I never went to Kashmir. Many times, friends invited me, family went on vacations, but I never went. My father had asked me to see Kashmir with him, and I couldn’t go without him,” he explained.

Shah Rukh’s emotional revelation resonated deeply with his fans, many of whom admired his commitment to fulfilling his father’s wishes, even years after his passing. This story showcased a more personal side of the actor, emphasizing love, respect, and the bond between father and son.

While the emotional weight of Shah Rukh’s story was clear, some fans pointed out that he had visited Kashmir during the filming of Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), where iconic locations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam were featured. One fan quickly noted, “Shah Rukh visited Kashmir during Jab Tak Hai Jaan filming back in 2011-12,” raising questions about his previous statement.

However, many came to Shah Rukh’s defense, explaining that his statement likely referred to a personal, emotional visit, rather than his professional work while shooting for the film. Fans noted that while he did visit Kashmir for filming, the context of his statement was focused on fulfilling the heartfelt promise to his father.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy filming his upcoming movie King, in which he is working alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, adding another layer of personal significance to his professional journey.