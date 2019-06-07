A throwback photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on social media and while the two look hot, the subject of discussion is not either of them but a dog in the photo. Check out the photo inside.

The two of the most handsome men of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the hot topics of the B-town currently. As one of their photos have gone viral but this time it isn’t for the two handsome hunks but the white cuddly stray dog, yes you read it right! The photo is going viral because of a dog. In this post, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir are looking quite hot but fans rather than staring at them shifted their attention to the dog.

In this candid photo, King Khan is dressed in camouflage printed cargo pants with a black sweatshirt and has complemented his look with black aviators and beige sneakers. Whereas Ranbir Kapoor wore a wine coloured T-shirt with blue rugged jeans and grey ankle sneakers. Ranbir Kapoor completed his dapper look with the grey beanie and black-rimmed sunglasses.

At the time we were crushing over them, but when netizens found a cute stray dog in the background, all the focus of this photo shifted to the dog. Take a look at these photos here:

In this epic pic, the reaction of the netizens is a bit shocking take a look at what fans commented to this photo here:

Ranbir Kapoor started his career back in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya. But the best of his movies are Wake Up Sid, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and his one of the highest-grossing Indian film is Sanju. Whereas Shahrukh Khan started his career in the late ’90s but rose to stardom with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chak De India, Chennai Express, Dilwale, Raees and many more.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. The film will release in 2020. He is also busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film Shamsher with Ajay Devgan. Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan was last seen in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor had signed the Rakesh Sharma Biopic as his next project but later on he exited the project.

