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Home > Entertainment News > Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’

Shah Rukh Khan has praised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after the Flydubai captain was seriously injured during an alleged cockpit attack on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew to intervene.

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack
Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 15:26 IST

Shah Rukh Khan has joined a growing list of Bollywood celebrities praising Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who helped prevent a potential disaster after being attacked inside the cockpit of a Flydubai flight. SRK shared a message for Machchhar on social media, praising the captain for remaining composed during an extraordinary emergency and putting the safety of those on board ahead of his own. The actor described his actions as a display of courage and duty.

The tribute comes days after Flydubai Flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was forced into an emergency situation following an alleged attack by the co-pilot.

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What happened inside the Flydubai cockpit?

According to reports, Machchhar was seriously injured during the confrontation, and the aircraft subsequently went into a steep descent. Despite being wounded, the captain managed to open the cockpit door. This allowed passengers and crew members to enter, restrain the alleged attacker and help restore control of the aircraft. The flight was eventually diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

The exact number of people on board has been reported differently by various outlets, with Reuters reporting 174 passengers, while other reports have cited higher figures including crew.

Captain Smit Machchhar recalls the terrifying moments

The scale of Machchhar’s actions became clearer when he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed in Abu Dhabi. The captain said he realised the aircraft was descending even after he had fallen to the cockpit floor. He told Modi that he knew he had to get up and reach the cockpit door because passengers could lose their lives otherwise.

Machchhar, who has around 17 years of flying experience and has spent about 11 years as a captain, previously worked with SpiceJet before joining Flydubai.

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and other celebrities have also publicly praised Machchhar following the incident.

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Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’
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Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’

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Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’

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Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’
Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’
Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’
Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’
Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Flydubai Cockpit Attack, Praises Captain Smit Machchhar’s Courage: ‘Display Of Courage’

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