Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger'

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has shared a heartfelt message in the wake of the brutal terror attack that shook Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has shared a heartfelt message in the wake of the brutal terror attack that shook Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, Khan voiced both sorrow and outrage over the horrifying incident. He conveyed his sympathy for the victims and their families and made an appeal for national solidarity during these testing times.

Nation in Mourning After Brutal Assault

“Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act,” he wrote.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, saw armed militants open fire on unsuspecting tourists enjoying a peaceful outing in the scenic Baisaran Meadows.

According to reports, around 27 people lost their lives. Eyewitnesses claimed that the attackers were dressed in military-style uniforms and began firing indiscriminately.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the massacre.

Massive Security Response Underway

Security personnel quickly moved in to cordon off the area and launched an extensive counter-terror operation to track down those involved.

Disturbing videos circulating online revealed the aftermath—bodies strewn on the grass, chaos, and women crying out for their missing family members.

Celebrities Across India React with Outrage

Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the only one to speak out.

Several Bollywood stars including Siddharth Malhotra, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Allu Arjun also used social media to condemn the attack and share their grief.

The horrific incident has left the country shaken, with widespread calls for justice and heightened security in sensitive regions.

