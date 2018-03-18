Megastar of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, along with his co-star from his upcoming film Zero has been sharing some adorable pictures on social media from the sets of Zero where he seems to be having a gala time with his Zero co-star Katrina and the team. King Khan, in a recent photo was seen posing with Katrina Kaif’s poster along with an ice-cream and recreated the iconic scene from his film Darr.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been having a gala time with his team from his upcoming movie Zero. The actor, who recently, in a post revealed that his co-star from Zero, Katrina Kaif is his new ‘media manager’ and he uploads pictures on social media only after Katrina Kaif approves of it. Both SRK and Katrina have been posting adorable pictures from the sets of Zero and they are proof that they are all having a gala time during the shoot of Zero. The actor, on Saturday, shared another interesting picture in which he re-created the ‘Darr’ moment as he is posing next to Katrina Kaif’s photo along with an ice-cream in his hand.

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a picture with Katrina and wrote, “Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr…on @aanandlrai #Zero the film…I lov u kkkKatrina..” SRK posed with an ice cream in his hand, in front of Katrina’s poster which reminded us of Darr, where SRK had posed in a similar way, in front of Juhi Chawla’s poster. His portrayal of an obsessive stalker, who could do anything to get the love of his life, Kiran, essayed by Juhi Chawla was highly applauded.

Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr…on @aanandlrai #Zero the film…’I lov u kkkKatrina..’ pic.twitter.com/YWZYClrcOQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 17, 2018

Zero will mark the second collaboration of King Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma after the super-hit Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film has been helmed by Anand L Rai and is slated to release on December 21, this year.

