Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is in Davos to receive an honour at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards, recreated his signature open arms pose here in a middle of a snow-clad path. Excited to be here, Shah Rukh tweeted an image of himself recreating the iconic pose and captioned it: “Switzerland main aake yeh na kiya toh kya kiya…?! Loving being at the Davos, now to get ready for the Crystal Award Ceremony. Davos Diaries”. Shah Rukh will be honoured at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards — as part of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 48th Annual Meeting here for his leadership in championing children’s and women’s rights in India, on Monday night.

Actor-director Cate Blanchett and singer Elton John are the other awardees this year. Shah Rukh, one of Hindi cinema’s most globally known faces, is being feted as he is a founder of the non-profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support. He has also been responsible for the creation of specialised children’s hospital wards and has supported child care centres with free boarding for children undergoing cancer treatment.

This year, the World Economic Forum will have the first Indian Prime Minister participating since 1997. Narendra Modi will address the plenary session of the prestigious global business meet. The World Economic Forums (WEF) Annual Meeting 2018 in Davos will be hosting around 2,000 powerful people from 190 countries. During his speech, PM Modi will be stressing on the economic reforms brought in under his governance