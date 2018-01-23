Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum, Davos for his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India. After which he requested a selfie with Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett and Elton John. In his speech, the Bollywood Actor thanked his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, wife Gauri and daughter Suhana for supporting him. Before receiving the award the actor also shared a photograph of himself with his open-arm signature style.

It was, as he said, his “fan moment”. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was feted with a Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum summit here along with Hollywood celebrities Cate Blanchett and Elton John, requested a selfie. Shah Rukh received the award on Monday for his “leadership in championing children’s and women’s rights in India” with the help of Meer Foundation. After receiving the award, SRK lauded Blanchett and John for winning a billion hearts. “I am genuinely and deeply grateful for this honour and it is indeed a privilege to be in the company of two phenomenal and extraordinary human beings and talent- Cate Blanchette and Sir Elton John.”She is, of course, the lady who commands the wind and you sir command the song of a billion hearts, including mine,” Shah Rukh said in his speech.

The 52-year-old requested Blanchett and John for a selfie. “So, I am really really touched that I have been chosen between these two. Just a special request before you go… Can I do a selfie,” he said. After that, he joked that it may leave his children embarrassed. Shah Rukh also spoke about his social initiative via Meer Foundation, an organisation that works extensively towards empowering women subjected to acid attack. “To disfigure a woman by throwing acid on her face is to me one of the crudest acts of subjugation imaginable. At the source of it lies the view that a woman does not have any right to assert her choice or say ‘no’ to advances by a man or a group of men.”

He said he was grateful to the brave women and children who he has worked with. Shah Rukh also thanked his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, wife Gauri and daughter Suhana. “I want to thank my sister, wife and my little daughter for bringing me up well and teaching me the value of requesting, sometimes imploring and sometimes even begging a yes from a women instead of forcing on her,” he said before wrapping up his speech with a “Namaskar” and “Jai Hind”.

Before the award gala, the “Raees” star shared a photograph of himself with his signature open arm style. In another post made after reaching Davos was a photograph featuring him with a pristine white snow-clad landscape as the backdrop.