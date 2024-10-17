Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the “King of Bollywood,” has captivated audiences worldwide with his magnetic performances in some of the most iconic and grandiose Hindi films ever made. Whether he’s playing the quintessential romantic hero or diving into high-octane action roles, his films tend to be larger-than-life experiences. In a recent interview, the superstar revealed a deeply personal reason for his affinity for such big films: it’s all for his late parents.

A Personal Mission: Honoring His Parents

During his appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan joined the Locarno Meets podcast to reflect on his illustrious career. One of the highlights of the conversation was his recollection of his 2002 film Devdas, a monumental project that became a significant milestone in his career. When asked what the film meant to him, Shah Rukh opened up about the emotional connection he has with the films he chooses, particularly the larger-than-life productions.

“There came a time that we wouldn’t be doing it, and I moved on. But I was very keen to do such a film in my career,” Shah Rukh shared, recounting how the film almost didn’t happen. He then revealed a profound, personal motivation: “My parents had passed away by the time I joined films, both of them were not alive. I don’t know, for some reason, I always felt I’ll make films which are very big, so that my mom and dad can see them from heaven.”

Shah Rukh’s voice took on a more sentimental tone as he admitted that this idea stems from what he calls a “childish thought,” yet it remains a belief he holds dear to this day. “I still think my mom’s a star, and it works. I think I even know the star she is. So I just felt that if I made Devdas, she would really like it. She would appreciate it.”

Devdas: A Turning Point in His Career

The conversation inevitably shifted to Devdas, the magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Released in 2002, the film was a monumental production, hailed for its lavish sets, grandiose storytelling, and intricate costumes. With a then-unprecedented budget of ₹50 crore, Devdas was the most expensive Indian film ever made at the time. Featuring Shah Rukh in the title role, alongside Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, the film received critical acclaim and became a massive commercial success.

For Shah Rukh, the success of Devdas was more than just another box-office triumph. It was a tribute to his parents, an offering to the stars, quite literally. He believed that through films like Devdas, he could somehow connect with them, even though they were no longer with him.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Ongoing Love for Grand Films

Over the years, Shah Rukh has continued to participate in films that echo the grand scale of Devdas. Whether it was the ensemble family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the sci-fi spectacle Ra.One, or more recent action-packed blockbusters like Jawan and Pathaan, his penchant for large-scale storytelling has remained consistent.

For Shah Rukh, these films aren’t just about delivering entertainment—they’re a way of expressing a deeply ingrained part of his identity. By creating movies that are larger than life, he feels he’s making something his parents would have enjoyed watching from above. “I just wanted to make something big, so that my mom and dad can see it,” he reiterates.

A New Chapter with Family

As Shah Rukh Khan looks to the future, his passion for cinema shows no signs of slowing down. The actor is reportedly teaming up with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. The father-daughter duo will collaborate in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film King, marking yet another milestone in Shah Rukh’s illustrious career. While details about the film are still under wraps, fans are eager to see what new cinematic heights the superstar will reach, this time alongside his daughter.

For Shah Rukh Khan, cinema has always been more than just a profession. It’s a way to connect with his loved ones, both those on Earth and those he feels are watching from the stars above. Through every grand production, every larger-than-life moment on screen, Shah Rukh continues to honor the legacy of his parents, fulfilling a dream that spans beyond this world.

