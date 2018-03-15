Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan revealed to Rani Mukerji that the greatest hichki moment in life was losing both of his parents at an early age. The actor added that he decided to overcome this hichki moment by letting acting fill up his entire life. Therefore, acting is not a profession for him but a place to vent out his feelings.

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Zero, has faced a lot of hiccups in his path towards stardom. In a conversation with Rani Mukerji for her upcoming film Hichki, the megastar revealed that his life’s greatest hichki was losing both of his parents at an early age. However, the actor made a choice to not be bogged down by his challenges and decided to overcome his Hichki moment by letting acting fill up his entire life.

“My greatest ‘Hichki moment’ is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (my sister and me). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly. I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life,” he said.

Shah Rukh further added, “My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone. I didn’t know what to do. I just felt one night, while at their mazaar that I should fill this void with something. I got a fortunate break in films. For me, acting is not my profession but a place to vent out my feelings.”

Talking about how death is a hiccup from which there is no coming back, he added that he overcame the profound pain by giving his work, his everything. “I always say this that one morning, when I wake up, I will realise that I have spent all these emotions and now have nothing more to give (as an actor). Otherwise, death is a hiccup from which there is no coming back. I realised that and therefore, overcame it by giving my work, my all. The God who gives us life and the problems and roadblocks, also makes us find ways to overcome those.”

