Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar's Takht: 'He Wanted Me to Wear Skirts'

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about turning down a film offered by Karan Johar.

Speaking at the WAVES summit, the Bollywood icon explained why he decided to step away from the project, which would have required a major costume shift for him.

SRK Says No to Skirts On Screen

“Karan Johar came to my house with a script, I won’t name the script and the script required to me wearing the skirt throughout the film. That’s the only time when I wanted to step back.”

Shah Rukh added with a laugh, “Itna esa toh nahi hoga yaar, mein skirt pehan kar you know picture me kaam karunga. (It can’t be that extreme, man — that I’ll wear a skirt and act in a film).”

He revealed that the film was set in a historical era where it was common for men to wear skirts.

“You know it was one of those films told in times when men wore skirts, but men donned skirts heterogeneous men like me wearing skirts.”

Speculations Point to Karan Johar’s Shelved Project

Though Shah Rukh didn’t name the film, many believe he was referring to Takht, a period drama Karan Johar announced in 2018.

The ambitious project had a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The movie was initially planned to begin production in March 2020 but never went on floors.

Takht Shelved Amid Budget Woes and Changing Tastes

The film reportedly ran into budget issues and was eventually shelved due to shifts in audience preferences post-pandemic.

Takht was said to focus on the historical conflict between Mughal brothers Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb. The story was set to depict how Aurangzeb murdered Dara to ascend the throne.

While the film may never be made, Shah Rukh’s lighthearted take on his reason for opting out adds a memorable twist to the story that fans won’t soon forget.

SRK’s Next: A Royal Return in ‘King’

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in King, a film directed by Siddharth Anand. He will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan, marking a special collaboration.

Recently, it was confirmed that Deepika Padukone will also play the leading lady in the film.

The cast includes a strong lineup with Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma joining the ensemble.

The buzz around King is already high, and fans are excited to see SRK in a new avatar once again.

