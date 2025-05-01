Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

The ambitious project had a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar's Takht: 'He Wanted Me to Wear Skirts'


Shah Rukh Khan recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about turning down a film offered by Karan Johar.

Speaking at the WAVES summit, the Bollywood icon explained why he decided to step away from the project, which would have required a major costume shift for him.

SRK Says No to Skirts On Screen

“Karan Johar came to my house with a script, I won’t name the script and the script required to me wearing the skirt throughout the film. That’s the only time when I wanted to step back.”

Shah Rukh added with a laugh, “Itna esa toh nahi hoga yaar, mein skirt pehan kar you know picture me kaam karunga. (It can’t be that extreme, man — that I’ll wear a skirt and act in a film).”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He revealed that the film was set in a historical era where it was common for men to wear skirts.

“You know it was one of those films told in times when men wore skirts, but men donned skirts heterogeneous men like me wearing skirts.”

Speculations Point to Karan Johar’s Shelved Project

Though Shah Rukh didn’t name the film, many believe he was referring to Takht, a period drama Karan Johar announced in 2018.

The ambitious project had a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The movie was initially planned to begin production in March 2020 but never went on floors.

Takht Shelved Amid Budget Woes and Changing Tastes

The film reportedly ran into budget issues and was eventually shelved due to shifts in audience preferences post-pandemic.

Takht was said to focus on the historical conflict between Mughal brothers Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb. The story was set to depict how Aurangzeb murdered Dara to ascend the throne.

While the film may never be made, Shah Rukh’s lighthearted take on his reason for opting out adds a memorable twist to the story that fans won’t soon forget.

SRK’s Next: A Royal Return in ‘King’

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in King, a film directed by Siddharth Anand. He will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan, marking a special collaboration.

Recently, it was confirmed that Deepika Padukone will also play the leading lady in the film.

The cast includes a strong lineup with Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma joining the ensemble.

The buzz around King is already high, and fans are excited to see SRK in a new avatar once again.

ALSO READ: Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

 

Filed under

Karan Johar Shah Rukh Khan Takht

Apple Q2 2025 revenue hit

Apple Posts Strong Q2 2025 Results Despite Impact Of U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Over 100 children fell il

Dead Snake Found In School Meal: Over 100 Children Fall Ill In Bihar, NHRC Orders...
newsx

Girija Vyas Will Be Remembered As A Popular Leader: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Mourns Her...
newsx

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister Girija Vyas
newsx

Wife Elopes With Brother-in-Law: UP Man’s Stunning Claim About Clean-Shaven Brother
Netanyahu says defeating

Netanyahu Sparks Outrage By Declaring Defeating Hamas ‘More Important’ Than Freeing Hostages
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Apple Posts Strong Q2 2025 Results Despite Impact Of U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Apple Posts Strong Q2 2025 Results Despite Impact Of U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Dead Snake Found In School Meal: Over 100 Children Fall Ill In Bihar, NHRC Orders Probe

Dead Snake Found In School Meal: Over 100 Children Fall Ill In Bihar, NHRC Orders...

Girija Vyas Will Be Remembered As A Popular Leader: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Mourns Her Demise

Girija Vyas Will Be Remembered As A Popular Leader: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Mourns Her...

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister Girija Vyas

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Tribute To Former Union Minister Girija Vyas

Wife Elopes With Brother-in-Law: UP Man’s Stunning Claim About Clean-Shaven Brother

Wife Elopes With Brother-in-Law: UP Man’s Stunning Claim About Clean-Shaven Brother

Entertainment

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After