After Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming romantic film. Reports are also rife that the makers are eyeing for an Eid release in 2020. The leading lady of the film is yet to be finalised.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. When the duo come together, sparks are sure to fly. After setting the screens on fire with their latest collaboration for Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, speculation is rife that the duo will also be seen sharing the screen space in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming romantic film featuring Salman Khan. Reports say that SRK has been roped in to essay an important role in the film.

Since the last time the duo did a film together was Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam in 2002, the development will be a treat for both of their fans and will add as a major bonus for the filmmakers. With this, speculation is rife that the makers of the film are eyeing for an Eid 2020 release. If the film does release on the occasion of Eid, it will clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi. The release date of Sooryavanshi was revealed earlier this week with new posters.

As the film continues to make all the right buzz, the leading lady of the film is yet to be finalised. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was earlier a part of Salman Khan’s Bharat but later walked out due to impending wedding with Nick Jonas, has also been apparently approached for the role. She had earlier said on Koffee with Karan that she is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an upcoming film. However, as per latest reports, Salman has apprehensions about Priyanka being signed for the film.

Workwise, Salman Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of his much-anticipated film Bharat. Post that, he will start shooting for Dabangg 3. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Zero was a dud at the box office. He is yet to announce his next project. Although, he has produced Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming release Badla.

