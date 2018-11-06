The Karan Arjun of Bollywood—megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will soon be seen sharing the stage on the sets of Bigg Boss 12 which is one of the most controversial reality TV shows hosted by Salman Khan. According to latest media reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen promoting his upcoming film Zero on the sets of popular reality show Bigg Boss in the coming time.

Shah Rukh Khan has earlier promoted films like Dilwale and Raees on the previous seasons of Bigg Boss along with Salman Khan and this time it will be bigger and better with the all-new season of the show. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were last seen sharing the stage on the sets of Salman Khan’s previous game show Dus Ka Dum 3 where they both had a gala time and so did their millions of fans! If rumours are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will be coming on the sets of Bigg Boss 12 during the Weekend Ka Vaar on 24th November.

Soon after this news started doing rounds on social media, fans are eagerly waiting to see both their favourite stars together on small screen. Zero is a romantic drama which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Anand L Rai and is slated to hit the silver screen on December 21 this year.

