In a recent interview to a leading daily, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan talked about the future of Indian cinema. Stating it as a disadvantage on the Indian cinema, he also said that he would hope to see one day Tom Cruise and Christopher Nolan doing a Hindi film.

Known for his witty and humorous statements, Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that he has mastered the art of words. Yes, in a press conference when he was being asked his reasons for not doing Hollywood films, the actor replied like a pro.

During an interview session with Economic Times, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the future of India cinema.

He said that it’s an irony on Indian cinema that a fad has been kick-started regarding working in abroad due to the lack of technology and intellect in the industry to produce films effectively and efficiently.

However, he would hope that one day the Indian industry would become a platform for international actors like Tom Cruise. Also, that would be wonderful to see Christopher Nolan would say that there was a producer in India who wanted him to make a film. Inshallah, that would happen.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite on-screen

Further applauding the actors such as Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra for achieving success in the professional endeavours, the actor said that the obvious reason for not doing any Hollywood film is that he hadn’t been asked to do. Also, a global mass language i.e. English had been a little weak.

Shah Rukh Khan has signed a production deal with Netflix. Netflix is an opportunity for the young small-time filmmakers, the actor said.

Further elaborating on the disadvantage of not being in English as the language for mass appeal. Adding more to it, the actor said that it would be wonderful that Christopher Nolan would say that there was a producer in India who wanted him to make a film. To that, he replied

On the work front, the actor will be seen in ‘Zero’ with his co-stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma. The movie’s trailer will be released on his birthday.

