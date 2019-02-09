Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan surely give us friendship goals. Since the time has resolved their fight, the two actors have been supporting each other in every aspect. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan spilled beans on DDLJ stories and told everyone that Salman Khan was the first person to watch it. Well, here's how the superstar reacted to it.

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s superhit movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is one of those evergreen movies that you can watch anytime and anywhere. The universal favorite keeps on hogging headlines for one reason or the other. This time, a big revelation about the movie was done by Shah Rukh Khan. It is indeed one of the most successful movies of the superstar and it did wonders on the box-office. Even after 24 years of its release, people still love watching it in theatre.

Well, recently Shah Rukh Khan interacted with ANI and told everyone that Salman Khan was the first person to watch the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and he was quite impressed. Like everyone else, Salman Khan also said good things about the film and praised it.

It makes the movie even more special that after the production team, it was Salman Khan who watched it before all of us. While Shahrukh went down the memory lane, he told everyone what was the one-liner that Salman said. He thought it was a great one.

Salman and Shah Rukh are two big names of the Indian film industry and it is a pleasure for all of us to witness these two in a good friendship bond. Although, there were many ups and downs in their friendship as 2008 did not prove to be a happy time but eventually they resolved the issue and stuck to each other like good friends. One of the examples of their comfortable relationship is Salma doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s last hit Zero while Shah Rukh made a special appearance in Salman Khan’s movie Tubelight.

