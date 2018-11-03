Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is the hot scoop of the tinsel town after their official announcement on Instagram. Every Bollywood celebrity made sure to send their wishes, Bollywood King Khan has also made sure to send out his best wishes to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch of Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan sends his best wishes to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for their wedding

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced their wedding dates officially on the Instagram , there is no end to the wishes for the the much-in-love couple. From Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar to Amitabh Bachchan, every Bollywood celebrity made sure to send out their best wishes for the adorable couple. At the trailer launch of Zero too, Shah Rukh Khan has also given his best wishes to the couple. He has shared his affection and blessings to Deepika Padukone. He said that he even wished Deepika on phone and wished happy married life with tonnes of love.

While quoting to PTI, King Khan said that it is an emotional moment for him to witness third generation’s wedding. He even called Deepika Padukone and said that he was happy to know about the good news. He even quoted about Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi’s wedding. The 53-year-old actor said that he started his journey as an actor with Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. Seeing getting married is equally an emotional moment as of DeepVeer.

Paparaazi are leaving no stone to cover every single detail of the couple. Be it their wedding venue or attires, presently, the the much-loved couple is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Sngh’s wedding will be a two day function. It will begin from November 13 – 15 in Italy’s Lake Como.

They will be exchanging their wedding vows in two different traditions. There will be a sangeet followed by a Kannada wedding ceremony. On the 15th, they’ll have a Anand Karaj ceremony followed by a wedding party.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared screen space together in Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan had appeared in several blockbuster movies such as OM Shanti Om and Chennai Express.

