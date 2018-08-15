Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of AbRam on Independence Day. The actor in his post wrote that he is celebrating the day at home with the future generation of gentle, kind and pure Indians.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shares a cute photo of his youngest son AbRam on Independence Day. We all know the adorable bond Shah Rukh Khan shares with AbRam and here’s the proof. Chak De India took to his official Instagram account to wish his huge fan following on Independence Day. In his heart-warming post the Badshah of Bollywood, “Tum hi Bhavishya ho mere Bharat Vishal ke, Iss Desh ko rakhna mere bachhon sambhaal ke. Happy Independence Day to all. Celebrating at home with our future generation of gentle, kind & pure Indians.” The image that displayed kids focused on AbRam who can be seen waving a tricolour in his hands.

Talking about, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Zero. Aanand L. Rai directorial science fiction romantic drama will hit the theatres on December 21, this year. Made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Aanand L. Rai and Karuna Badwal. The movie will star Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey in the lead while Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and R. Madhavan will give a special appearance in the movie.

There are reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen introducing the main leads of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. According to the sources, Erica Fernandes will romance with Parth Samthaan in the upcoming drama that will go on air September 10, this year. The sequel made under the banners of Balaji will also star the KZK2 will also star Hina Khan, Sumona Chakravarti, Sahil Anand, Shubhaavi Choksey, Kanupriya Pandit and Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

