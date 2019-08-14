Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of Tu Desh Mera song which is being made to pay tribute to the 40 Pulwama Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. The song also features Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan among others.

Many Bollywood celebrities are shooting a special song to pay tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who sacrificed their lives in Pulwama Attack happened in February 2019. The song titled Tu Desh Mera is a tribute to the Pulwama Martyrs and many B-Town celebs are a part of it including Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others.

According to reports, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan will also be a part of it. The actor shot for the song at a studio in Mumbai. The producers of the song were happy after Shah Rukh joined the initiative. Shah has shot a four-minute video to give his regards to CRPF jawans. After being a part of the video, the actor stated that he is glad to be a part of it.

The song Tu Desh Mera has been in headlines from a ling time. As per reports, it was scheduled to be released om CRPF day but now it may be released on Independence day. However, producers of the song have made no official statement about the song release. The song also features Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan among others.

We thank @iamsrk for his contribution in the tribute song by @HAPPYPRODINDIA #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Pulwama Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/PGiSifoRcX — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) August 14, 2019

We thank Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, @TheAryanKartik, and @iTIGERSHROFF for their contribution in the tribute song by @HAPPYPRODINDIA #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Pulwama Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/SXPN8c8bgW — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) July 13, 2019

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor has not singed any movies yet but had given his voice to the Disney animation The Lion King Hindi version. He gave his voice for t5he character of Musafa, the king of the jungle.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App