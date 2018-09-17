Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has welcomed Ganpati Bappa at his home on the special request of his little munchkin AbRam. As the country celebrates the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a photograph of his son. In the photo, Abram can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the entire Bollywood industry is celebrating the festival with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm. As celebrities are busy in welcoming Ganpati Bappa at their home, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan too has brought the Lord Ganesha at his home. Sharing a photograph of his darling son Abram, he mentioned in the caption that a Ganpati Idol has been brought at home on AbRam’s request.

In the photograph, Abram can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesh. The munchkin looks super adorable as he was snapped from his back.

He is not the only celebrity who has welcomed Lord Ganesha at his home. Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan’s stepmother Helen, also brought Lord Ganesha at their home.

Have a look at the photos here:

Ganpati Bappya Morya! Sad that for the first time in over a decade I’m not there to bring #GanpatiBappa home! But happy that the entire family is celebrating! Kids are so excited! As always, ecofriendly Ganpati,made of pure shadu mathi & non toxic natural paints #GaneshChathurthi pic.twitter.com/4yCF6ZgYEL — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 13, 2018

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi friends😇🤗Ganpati Bappa Morya 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/84NAFebS9p — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) September 13, 2018

A few hours before this photo, in his previous tweet, a father of three gave a parenting wisdom as he feels like being a parent philosopher.

Sunday afternoon…for no apparent reason…feel like being a Parent Philosopher. This is to Thank the kids not to give advice to parents… pic.twitter.com/UR5GEwUVwb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2018

Recently, when Suhana Khan made her debut in Vogue magazine, the actor felt proud to be her father. SRK even tweeted about the same.

Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are…” except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan! pic.twitter.com/RrkhJ8kfz5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2018

In an interview to a leading daily, Shah Rukh Khan said that he feels to be lucky to be surrounded with fantastic women. Talking about Suhana, she is sensitive and extremely shy. I would feel proud when she would feel proud on her job.

Last year too, Shah Rukh Khan’s photographs from Ganpati Visarjan went viral. Take a look at some of the pictures.

Ganpati Bappa Mourya pic.twitter.com/GoOXTHcyxS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk_rahul) August 31, 2017

More Pics : Shah Rukh Khan clicked with his family few moments ago during his Ganpati Visarjan from Mannat. pic.twitter.com/qFPE5KYm53 — Shah Rukh Ahmed (@iamsrkahmed_) August 31, 2017

Recently, the actor was felicitated with ‘Game Changer’ award in London for his immense contribution in the field of cinema. The elated actor took to Instagram to share his photograph.

On the professional front, the actor Shah Rukh Khan- starrer Zero trailer will release on his birthday. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Besides this, he will be next seen in Rakesh Sharma’s Salute.

