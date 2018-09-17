The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and the entire Bollywood industry is celebrating the festival with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm. As celebrities are busy in welcoming Ganpati Bappa at their home, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan too has brought the Lord Ganesha at his home. Sharing a photograph of his darling son Abram, he mentioned in the caption that a Ganpati Idol has been brought at home on AbRam’s request.
In the photograph, Abram can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesh. The munchkin looks super adorable as he was snapped from his back.
He is not the only celebrity who has welcomed Lord Ganesha at his home. Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan’s stepmother Helen, also brought Lord Ganesha at their home.
Have a look at the photos here:
A few hours before this photo, in his previous tweet, a father of three gave a parenting wisdom as he feels like being a parent philosopher.
Recently, when Suhana Khan made her debut in Vogue magazine, the actor felt proud to be her father. SRK even tweeted about the same.
In an interview to a leading daily, Shah Rukh Khan said that he feels to be lucky to be surrounded with fantastic women. Talking about Suhana, she is sensitive and extremely shy. I would feel proud when she would feel proud on her job.
Last year too, Shah Rukh Khan’s photographs from Ganpati Visarjan went viral. Take a look at some of the pictures.
Recently, the actor was felicitated with ‘Game Changer’ award in London for his immense contribution in the field of cinema. The elated actor took to Instagram to share his photograph.
On the professional front, the actor Shah Rukh Khan- starrer Zero trailer will release on his birthday. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Besides this, he will be next seen in Rakesh Sharma’s Salute.
