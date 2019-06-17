Shah Rukh Khan, son Aryan Khan to dub The Lion King, says glad to be a part of the timeless film: Shah Rukh Khan recently announced that he and his son, Aryan Khan will dub for the Hindi version of The Lion King. While Shah Rukh will dub for Mufasa while the 21-year-old will dub for the main character, Simba.

If you are a Shah Rukh Khan then you must have seen his Father’s Day post on his official Instagram handle, and had tried to make a sense out of it. Well, no more worries as Badshah Khan has interpreted the meaning of his last post for all of us. The Zero actor has posted a new post announcing that he and his son, Aryan Khan, will be dubbing for Mufasa and Simba in the upcoming The Lion King’s Hindi version. With the announcement, Shah Rukh has undoubtedly made the film one of the much-anticipated films for the audiences across India.

The Lion King is the story of Simba, a lion, the crown prince who gets exiled by his uncle Scar. Making the announcement, Shah Rukh posted that he was glad to be a part of the timeless film. “The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was ‘Incredible’ and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it 19th July onwards. #TheLionKing,” Khan posted on Instagram.

Now, the fans can crack the meaning behind Shah Rukh’s last post, take a look:

In a statement, King Khan revealed that The Lion King was loved by his entire family and holds a special place in their hearts. He added that he can totally relate to Mufasa as a father and to the endearing relationship he shared with his son. He added that both he and Aryan were most excited as Abram would watch the film.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and is based on a screenplay penned by Jeff Nathanson. The Lion King will hit the big screens on July 19, 2019, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

