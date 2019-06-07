Shah Rukh Khan recently did something which was nearly unexpected. The actor stood on the rooftop of his car and waved at his fans. It seems that even after years, the actor still rules over millions of hearts and his fans leave no chance to make the actor feel that he is still the Badshah of Bollywood.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan leaves no stone unturned to prove that he is a Badshah by heart. The versatile actor is not only known for his outstanding acting skills but also manages to conquer the heart of his fans by small greetings. Recently, on the occasion of Eid, many fans gathered outside the actor’s house Mannat. In order to greet his fans, the actor came out with his little munchkin AbRam Khan on the balcony of his house. Not only this but after Eid as well, the actor’s fans again surrounded the actor when he came out of his car in the Bandra area.

In order to greet his fans, the actor came out of his car, stood on the rooftop of his car and waved out at his fans. Though he was surrounded by his policemen, still the fans were trying their best to reach out to the actor.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan is looking dapper dressed in denim and also wore a black t-shirt with a check shirt over it. In order to add more to his looks, he also wore a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.

Kamaal toh yeh hai meri jaan 💘

Video of SRK greeting the FANs outside Mannat today. pic.twitter.com/AJBU7FTMxR — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) June 6, 2019

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for TED Talks season 2. The hardworking actor hosted the last season and also got a lot of appreciation for the same. Those who don’t know, this time TED Talks 2 will be aired on Star Plus. The actor last appeared in romantic-drama film Zero which was written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L Rai. Shah Rukh Khan along with the star cast of the film Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif was well appreciated for the film but somehow, the film failed to impress the fans as well as the critics.

Shah Rukh Khan initially began his career by appearing in Television series in the 1980s. He did his Bollywood debut in the year 1992 with the film Deewana. Post to which he appeared in a series of hit films like Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Swades, Devdas and many more.

King Khan greeting FANs today ❤️

A dream come true for all the fans. pic.twitter.com/2KRBpl3zae — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) June 6, 2019

