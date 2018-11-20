Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Bauua Singh, the character that Shah Rukh Khan plays in the film, quenches the thirst of the fans by replying to them that the song will release on 23rd November. However, the name of the song is not still confirmed. Rumours suggest that it can either be Mere Naam Tu or the song including Salman Khan.

According to the reports, Zero is one of the most expensive gift of the king's career

For quite some time, fans of the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan were eagerly waiting for the first song of his upcoming film– Zero. The song was scheduled to be released on 19th November but Twitter reveals something else. The song, which was slated to release on November 19 will now be released on a different date. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions and directed by Aanand L Rai.

The star cast of Zero includes Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and Abhay Deol. Zero is basically a Hindi romantic drama film, which is predicted to be the next hit of Shah Rukh Khan. The movie will hit the theatres on December 21.

According to the reports, Zero is one of the most expensive gift of the king's career, produced on a budget of ₹200 crore. Earlier the film was earlier titled Katrina Meri Jaan but later on it was changed to Zero.

