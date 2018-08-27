Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan's family celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. The actor has shared the photographs on Twitter. In the photograph, Suhana Khan is seen with her younger brother AbRam. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, actors like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor also shared their wishes on the micro-blogging site.

On Sunday, it was Raksha Bandhan and the whole Bollywood was in a festive fervour. From Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood bigwigs were busy in celebrating the day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Shah Rukh Khan’s family was also in a celebratory mood. On the occasion, the actor has shared the photographs on the microblogging site Twitter. Wishing his fans on Rakshabandhan, the actor wrote in the caption that we all should respect the women as it would inspire, made us tender-hearted and morally strong.

In the photograph, SRK’s darling daughter Suhana Khan can be seen smiling with her younger brother AbRam.

Don’t they look adorable together?

Raakhi done…with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make u inspired, make u tender hearted & morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there…& respect to all sisters. pic.twitter.com/pSpVSs0ojc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2018

Besides King Khan, the actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor also took to Twitter to wish all their fans and siblings.

I've got an army of brothers, and this one (@Iamsidchopra) happens to be the leader of the pack (by default) :p #HappyRakshaBandhan! It's one of my favorite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection… https://t.co/327Tx0O7Lq pic.twitter.com/2WULvEjAFx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 26, 2018

To my brothers a very very happy Rakhee… I’m so thankful to have all of you in my life.. love you all a lot! And sorry I’m not there today to tie you rakhee.. your favourite sister,… https://t.co/hbzojXU0w0 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 26, 2018

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Zero’ trailer will release on the occasion of his birthday. Besides SRK, ‘Zero’ features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The film is based on a vertically challenged man. The role will be played by Shah Rukh Khan. The film will also feature the NASA space centre in the US. Talking about the experience of the movie, the director Anand L Rai said that the advanced technology made this project more successful and therefore was able to put the imagination on-screen.

Last year, in an interview to a leading daily, SRK talked about the future of Indian movies in the international market. The actor said that China could be a big market not just for Indian movies, but for the world right now. Most of the Hollywood films wait for the Chinese release if in case their movies didn’t perform well in their domestic market.

Labelling the China market as a role model for all the cinema industries, the actor further added that China’s cinema industry had been commendable in the last 8-10 years and it could be treated as the role model that Indian can learn from it.

