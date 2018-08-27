On Sunday, it was Raksha Bandhan and the whole Bollywood was in a festive fervour. From Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood bigwigs were busy in celebrating the day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Shah Rukh Khan’s family was also in a celebratory mood. On the occasion, the actor has shared the photographs on the microblogging site Twitter. Wishing his fans on Rakshabandhan, the actor wrote in the caption that we all should respect the women as it would inspire, made us tender-hearted and morally strong.
In the photograph, SRK’s darling daughter Suhana Khan can be seen smiling with her younger brother AbRam.
Don’t they look adorable together?
Besides King Khan, the actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor also took to Twitter to wish all their fans and siblings.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Zero’ trailer will release on the occasion of his birthday. Besides SRK, ‘Zero’ features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
The film is based on a vertically challenged man. The role will be played by Shah Rukh Khan. The film will also feature the NASA space centre in the US. Talking about the experience of the movie, the director Anand L Rai said that the advanced technology made this project more successful and therefore was able to put the imagination on-screen.
Last year, in an interview to a leading daily, SRK talked about the future of Indian movies in the international market. The actor said that China could be a big market not just for Indian movies, but for the world right now. Most of the Hollywood films wait for the Chinese release if in case their movies didn’t perform well in their domestic market.
Labelling the China market as a role model for all the cinema industries, the actor further added that China’s cinema industry had been commendable in the last 8-10 years and it could be treated as the role model that Indian can learn from it.