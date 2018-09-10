Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan set major father-daughter goals whenever they are spotted together. On September 9th, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport. While the actor looked dapper in his comfortable wear, his daughter Suhana kept it cool yet chic. As always, the paparazzi couldn't get enough of them and the photos took the social media with a storm.

Just after they were spotted, several photos started doing rounds on the Internet in which Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan can be seen in casuals at their best. Both of them chose to wear comfortable wearing. While Shah Rukh Khan donned a green tee paired with black trousers and a long back trench coat, Suhana kept it a chic and comfortable look. She wore a grey buttoned up tank top with check shirts and a pair of black jeggings.

This time, Suhana and Shah Rukh went a notch higher in nailing their airport looks.

Like always, the father-daughter look adorable with each other as they walk hand-in-hand.

Shah Rukh Khan is quite a protective dad in B-town. The father-daughter photos have always been a pleasant sight. With this, Suhana has emerged as a social media sensation and her photos take over social media in no time.

Check out some of their other adorable photos:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in ‘Zero’ opposite to Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The trailer of the same will be reportedly released on the SRK’s birthday.

Suhana Khan recently made her debut on a magazine cover. She looked gorgeous on the cover page. On being asked about her debut on a magazine cover, Shah Rukh said that he hoped it was not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter but seen as a responsibility that Suhana now had. And he thought this would remove some of the entitlement she had because she happened to be his daughter. Insha Allah (God willing), she would work hard towards it.

Further adding on the same, Shah Rukh Khan said that she was 18, she was lovely, sensitive, sweet and extremely shy but also extremely strong. And she just wanted to thank you all who were behind all this and for making her look so nice. He would be proud of her when she was proud of herself and the job that she did and Insha Allah, she would do that.

