Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's lovely photographs have always become the talk of the town. This time a boomerang video is grabbing our attention on the social media. In the video, she looks gorgeous as ever in an all-black outfit.

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan is a social media sensation. As fans just can’t get enough of Suhana’s lovely photographs, we came across with a boomerang video which is making netizens crazy. Beautiful Suhana never shies away from flaunting her curvaceous body, and this latest video is merely an addition. In the video, Suhana looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all black outfit. While in the backdrop her friend can be seen in her playful mood, Suhana can be seen reading a book with her round reading glasses.

Till now, this video has garnered 9, 904 views. The comments section is also bombarded with the compliments for the celeb kid.

Recently, Suhana made her debut as the face of the Vogue magazine. On being asked about Suhana’s debut on the Vogue magazine, in an interview to a leading daily, SRK said that he had been gifted to be in the company of so many fantastic women and he hoped that his daughter could join in and be one of them someday. She is 18, she is lovely, sensitive, sweet and extremely shy but also extremely strong. He will be proud of her when she is proud of herself and the job that she does and Insha’Allah she will do that.

Check out her more photos

