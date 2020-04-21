Recently actor Salman Khan releases a song Pyaar Karona, explaining to people the present situation India is dealing with. Meanwhile, his best friend Shah Rukh Khan takes a dig at him and tweets, a great singer and single.

After actor Salman Khan’s Pyaar Karona song was dropped on all the social media platforms, a social media user asked Shah Rukh Khan, that did he heard the song? To which, King Khan responded in a witty way and wrote: Brother is a great single and singer too! However, that’s totally ok for both the Khans as their bonding is well known in Bollywood. So good friends always try to pull each other’s leg, and that’s what King Khan did.

Talking about the Pyaar Karona song, it is composed by Sajid Wajid, while written and sung by Salman. Though he is quarantined and currently staying in his Panvel farmhouse, the actor recorded the song on his phone and later it was given in Mumbai studio to produce it.

In conversation with a leading website, the actor said, he already had that tune in his mind and the word Karona totally fits into the situation, so he decided to record it. The actor further said, within five minutes they were all set with lyrics which goes like–Pyaar Karona, Sabr Rakho Na…

Check the post here:

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai… https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Watch Pyaar Karona song here:

Meanwhile, the actor is playing a key role in creating awareness related to the contagious virus. Recently, he also developed a video that delivers a strong message of social distancing, and how one can protect his family in the time of COVID-19. He even posted a video admitting, he is also scared of coronavirus pandemic, so it’s not the right time to show bravery, rather sit at home and help the government to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The actor also came in support of daily wage workers, who are bearing the brunt of lockdown. The actor transferred Rs 3000 in the accounts of more than 25,000 workers verified by FWICE.

