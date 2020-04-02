Shah Rukh Khan took pledge to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India in the fight against coronavirus. Here is a message from Bollywood King Khan for fans and GOI.

After the constant criticism, Shah Rukh Khan said that being the citizen of India it is everyone’s duty to give what we have got. He said that he will do his best and would try what he could do. Shah Rukh said that only together everyone would be able to fight these unimaginable days.

Shah Rukh Khan on coronavirus Pandemic said that when the human race faces an immense crisis, the only thing that can give the true response is the expression of Humanity itself. He added this moment is for everyone to unite and to make a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead. Shahrukh Khan said that this crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on everyone. It will also show us that there isn’t really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. There’s nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction.

So, while we do whatever we can to support each other in our own small ways, the compassion we show to those who are likely to face the most brutal brunt of both, the pandemic and its economic consequences, will define us as a generation and as a Nation.

The scourge we are up against, is fearsome and unknown to us. Like all uncharted paths, our journey to overcome every new challenge it throws at us will be arduous. There will be times when the best intentions might yield the wrong results. There may also be times when we accidentally stumble upon important solutions. All we can really do is try our utmost to adapt and confront each challenge with courage.

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u… to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

Reports said Shah Rukh Khan’s group companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government in their COVID-19 fight.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App