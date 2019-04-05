Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was honoured yet again with an Honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The University of Law, London on April 4, 2019. The ceremony was held at the Barbican in London. Now, a full speech of him from the University of Law, London is doing the rounds on the Internet.

The ceremony was held at the Barbican in London on April 4, 2019. The actor received the merit during a graduation ceremony for more than 350 students. Bollywood Badshah is not just an actor but a global icon who has also carved a place for himself as a philanthropist, orator, and entrepreneur. After receiving the doctorate, Shah Rukh Khan an exceptional speech at the University of Law, London.

Talking about entertainment as a powerful tool Shah Rukh Khan shared that one of the greatest learnings was to appreciate the sheer simplicity of humour and entertainment as a powerful tool for strengthening human bonds across all races, cultures, nationalities and religions.

He added one of the memorable moment from Germany when he met his fans. He quoted that one is freezing in the winter evening. None of them spoke a word of Hindi, one of them said that they hadn’t even watched his films with subtitles yet they understood everything. This probably the result of the melodrama of Bollywood plots which shared emotions and the simple language of their expression. This might have played as an instrumental to reach a wider audience.

Shah Rukh Khan also lends his support to the welfare of the people through his non- profit organization, Meer Foundation, which primarily works with Acid attack victims, talking about the same Shah Rukh Khan shared, that the foundation of the acid attack survivors are some of the bravest women, he had ever met.

Adding his experience with Meer Foundation, he said that the survivors had suffered tremendously from the acts of violence towards them. Only after hearing their stories, he was able to comprehend true courage. Their courage is invaluable as it helped them in breaking out from their despair to build a new with a sense of collective hope and renewed faith in humanity.

