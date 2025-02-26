Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan and family to move out of Mannat! They have leased a ₹24 lakh/month luxury flat in Pali Hill as Mannat undergoes a massive two-year renovation.

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, along with Gauri Khan and their children—Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam—are temporarily shifting out of their iconic residence, Mannat. The family has leased a luxury flat in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area due to major renovation and extension work at Mannat, which is expected to take nearly two years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Leaving Mannat?

The annexe of Mannat is undergoing a massive structural expansion, prompting the Khan family to relocate. According to reports, the Bollywood superstar has leased four floors of a high-end apartment in Pali Hill for a staggering ₹24 lakh per month.

Each floor contains a spacious flat, offering enough room for the family’s security and staff. The property was reportedly developed by film producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Inside SRK’s New Luxury Flat in Pali Hill

As per Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has signed a leave and license agreement with Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, co-owners of the property, Puja Casa.

According to Business Standard, the superstar has leased two duplex apartments spanning the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors of the Pali Hill building.

Mannat’s History and Ongoing Renovation

Shah Rukh Khan purchased Mannat in 2001 for ₹13.32 crore on a 99-year lease. Over the years, the sea-facing 27,000-square-foot mansion has become a landmark in Mumbai’s Bandstand area.

Valued at ₹200 crore, the six-story bungalow features:

Luxurious interiors

A grand library

A private theatre

A fully equipped gym

A lavish terrace

Last November, Gauri Khan, a renowned interior designer, sought permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to add two more floors to the Mannat annexe.

SRK’s Bond with Mannat

Despite the temporary move, Mannat remains an integral part of SRK’s life. It also houses his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. Over the years, Gauri Khan has meticulously designed and renovated the bungalow to reflect their family’s personal style.

As Shah Rukh Khan prepares for his temporary stay in Pali Hill, fans eagerly await updates on Mannat’s transformation.

ALSO READ: Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga