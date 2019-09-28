Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make his comeback after Zero with the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Kill Bill, the actor did not see on the silver screen after Zero but this will be a treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans.

Shah Rukh Khan who holds the heart of many Indians with his performance was last seen in the film Zero, after that he went for a break which was a much-needed break as per wife Gauri Khan. King Khan was recently seen in the production and promotion of Netflix originals spy thriller web series Bard Of Blood. The series went well and liked by the audience.

Well, now the fans are waiting to watch Badshah back on the screens and eagerly waiting for his next venture. The fans will be amazed to know that Shah Rukh Khan might be seen in Nikhil Diwedi’s upcoming remake of Hollywood film Kill Bill and King Khan will be playing the antagonist in the film.

However, there is no such official announcement by the makers of the actor himself but reports said that actor is in conversation with the makers for this role. Although, his last film Zero did not live up to the expectations of many but as usual the actors were appreciated for their phenomenal performance.

Shah Rukh Khan seemed busy with his family and spending some quality time with daughter Suhana, sons Aryan and Abraham, and wife Gauri Khan. The family pictures went viral on social media and gave a perfect family goal. The actor now looking forward to the different characters and as per the reports, he found the character of Bill more suitable for him. Well, the fans need to wait for the final decision of the actor.

However, the character of Bill is totally negative so it might be difficult for the fans to accept the king of romance in such a character. The film has an interesting plot, the girl who was pregnant took an oath to take revenge from the assains and the leader of them was Bill. So this character of Bill will be played by Shah Rukh Khan.

