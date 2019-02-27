Shah Rukh Khan has finally donned the producer's hat for yet another Netflix Original film based on the class of 1983. The film will be a period drama from 1983 with several references to instances around the era. Vasantdada Patil who was the Cheif Minister of Maharashtra at that time will also be characterised in the film.

After a fiasco of his last film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has not announced any new acting project off late. Although, the actor has not quit the game as yet. Khan has recently stepped his feet in producer’s shoes for Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu’s Badla. Apart from that, SRK is directing a Netflix web-series Bard of Blood which features Emraan Hashmi who has last enacted in Why Cheat India. Reportedly, King Khan has an extended cameo in Badla as well as in Mental Hai Kya which features Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. The news has it that after Bard of Blood, the DDLJ actor is ready to produce yet another film for the OTT platform.

Bankrolled under SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, the film will be based on the class of 83. Although the plot doesn’t revolve around Indian Cricket team’s 1983 world cup win, it is reportedly about a team of sharpshooters and encounter specialists that were trained by Mumbai cops to eliminate terrorism and the underworld in 1983.

A source stated that it is not going to be a web series but a film made exclusively for Netflix Originals. It is going to be fabricated like a period drama from 1983 with several references to instances around the era. It was also a time when Vasantdada Patil was the Cheif Minister of Maharashtra and the character will also be a part of the plot.

