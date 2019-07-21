The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan recently discussed a script with director Rajkumar Hirani. The script was suggested by the talented director Rajkumar and it seems that Shah Rukh is interested in doing a film with him.

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan recently liked a movie concept suggested by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Its been a long time since Shah Rukh was seen on the screen space, it seems like the actor has taken a break from the film industry and is busy spending quality time with his family.

According to reports, Shah Rukh is interested in the script suggested by popular director Rajkumar Hirani. It will be interesting to see Shah Rukh working in one of his movies. Before going for a vacation the King of Bollywood met the director and discussed the same.

Shah Rukh has recently given his voice for the Disney movie The Lion King Hindi version. He has given his voice as Musafa, the king of the jungle. Shahrukh’s elder son Aryan Khan has also given his voice in the movie as Simba.

The actor was last seen Anand L. Rai’s Zero which did not do well at the box office. It should be noted that Shah Rukh is in no hurry to sign films after the failure of his recent movies at the box office.

Earlier in 2003, Shah Rukh would have been the part of Munna Bhai franchise but later the movie went to Sanjay Dutt. Director Rajkumar Hirani has given many big hits to the Bollywood industry including Sanju, PK, 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai series.

