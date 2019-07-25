After the box office failure of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan opted out of most of the movies and took a break from the acting career but now as per reports, he is set to make his Bollywood comeback with Sajid Nadiadwala's Land of Lungi which is the remake of Thala Ajith's Veeram.

Shah Rukh Khan after the failure of Zero had taken a break from box office but going by the latest reports it is suggested that Shah Rukh Khan is planning to return to the big screens with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Land of Lungi. Sajid Nadiadwala has been good friends with Shah Rukh Khan but the duo has never shared the screen space but seems like the things are gonna change as the duo are now talking about signing a project together.

As per leading daily, Sajid and Shah Rukh Khan had been discussing about the project for quite some time. The collaboration has been on cards for a time but now finally is happening. Sajid has offered LOL, Land of Lungi to Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is a masala actioner that’s a remake of Thala Ajith’s Veeram. The film was directed by Farhad Samji. Shah Rukh Khan is still yet to give a green signal to the film and its true that they are talking about the film but hasn’t taken the call yet. Just like Chennai Express, the movie is a masala action which he liked a lot.

Furthermore, the report stated that he saw the film Veeram and loved it. SRK liked the script and the makers are just waiting for the green signal to make the news official. Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express is still one of the highest grosser of Shah Rukh Khan career. The film was originally set to star Akshay Kumar but he has a busy schedule as he has his kitty full of movies- Mission Mangal, Laxmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Housefull 4. The makers had also approached URI star Vicky Kaushal but now they are trying to get Shah Rukh Khan on board.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App