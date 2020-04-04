Shah Rukh Khan's twitter fan page donated 1 lakh rupee to the PM CARES fund. Later they tweeted regarding the donation and shared the screenshot of the receipt. Read the article to know more.

A twitter fan page of the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, SRK Universe Fan Club has donated to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations. When the page made a donation, they tweeted that they are following their Idol, who has donated so much to various coronavirus relief funds. They also wrote in their tweet that it is the least they can do and it is a very small contribution from their side to the PM CARES fund. They attached a screenshot with the tweet, the screenshot was of the receipt of the donation.

In that receipt, it can be seen that the donation they made to the PM CARES fund was of 1 Lakh rupees. The fans of SRK were touched by seeing this gesture of the fan page. They commented on the tweet, Like Idol, Like Fans. One of his fans commented on the tweet saying, that they are feeling amazing to be a part of a team who is follwoing all good things of their idol and inspiration. He even added to his statement and said together we will fight, together we will win. Though till now SRK has not responded to the tweet.

On Friday, Shah Rukh tweeted and shared that his companies like, Kolkata Knight Riders, Meer Foudation, Red Chillies VFX, Red Chillies Entertainment all of these companies are taking some initatives to support the relief efforts. He also wrote in his tweet that this time it is important for all of us to make sure that we all are doing our bit in looking after each other as India and Indians are all One Family.

