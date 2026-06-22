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Home > Entertainment News > Shah Rukh Khan Used to Deliver Samosas at NSD as a Child, Reveals Pankaj Kapur

Shah Rukh Khan Used to Deliver Samosas at NSD as a Child, Reveals Pankaj Kapur

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur reveals that a 10-year-old Shah Rukh Khan used to deliver samosas and tea to actors backstage at the National School of Drama (NSD) while his father ran the campus canteen. Read about King Khan's childhood connection to India's finest theatre legends.

Shah Rukh Khan and Pankaj Kapur, Image Credits- Instagram/@iamsrk and @officialpankajkapur
Shah Rukh Khan and Pankaj Kapur, Image Credits- Instagram/@iamsrk and @officialpankajkapur

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 17:06 IST

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the greatest movie stars of Bollywood, who has built an empire worth several billion dollars, was once a mere 10-year-old boy who was distributing snacks to some of India’s best emerging actors at the NSD canteen.

In a recently aired video by Kindle Cast on YouTube, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur narrates a heart-warming and nostalgic tale from his NSD student life in the mid-1970s, which establishes a sweet connection between him and the young “King Khan”.

How a 10-Year-Old King Khan Fueled Theatre Legends

In Pankaj Kapur’s reminiscence of his days at NSD in his 50th year anniversary, Pankaj Kapur remembers his performances in plays such as “Razia Sultan,” “Tughlaq,” and “Andha Yug” that were directed by the famous director Ebrahim Alkazi in the backdrop of Purana Qila.

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Pankaj Kapur and his other classmates conspired in the backdrops to steal food while rehearsing and this is how he met Shah Rukh Khan who was just a kid at that time.

“Those samosas were supplied by no other than Shah Rukh Khan. He was a little boy, 10 years old at that time,” Kapur shared. “I remember him standing in the NSD canteen. I think his uncle or father used to run the canteen at that time.” said Pankaj Kapur in an interview on Kindle Cast’s Youtube channel 

The Roots of Shah Rukh Khan’s Passion for Acting

It all fits right in with the childhood recollections of the star himself regarding his time in Delhi. The father of the star, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan, was a local restaurant owner who owned an eatery named Khatir in Safdarjung. But it is true that he spent a major part of his time running the mess and canteen of NSD.

As the elder sister of the young boy, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan studied in the vicinity, he used to immediately run to NSD once out of school to wait for her there. And hence he used to play around in the drama school.

Echoing the same sentiment during a conversation with the media in 2014, the superstar commented:

“I was a very cute child and my entire childhood was spent there in the laps and roaming around with arguably India’s finest actors.”

A Full-Circle Moment in Bollywood

Being raised in the halls of NSD gave young Shah Rukh the chance to watch the preliminary acts of big names in theatre, such as Pankaj Kapur, Raghubir Yadav, Raj Babbar, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rohini Hattangadi. Earlier, the actor has attributed the period of silent observation as the very cause that made him decide on pursuing a career in acting.

After some years, fate brought them together again on the film set, this time as peers, after he had brought samosas to Kapur backstage. This is how they got to appear together in the same film in 1995, Ram Jaane directed by Rajiv Mehra.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is Samay Raina’s US Visa Really Cancelled? Here’s the Truth

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Shah Rukh Khan Used to Deliver Samosas at NSD as a Child, Reveals Pankaj Kapur
Shah Rukh Khan Used to Deliver Samosas at NSD as a Child, Reveals Pankaj Kapur
Shah Rukh Khan Used to Deliver Samosas at NSD as a Child, Reveals Pankaj Kapur
Shah Rukh Khan Used to Deliver Samosas at NSD as a Child, Reveals Pankaj Kapur

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