Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar at his Mumbai residence on Monday night. In his second visit in last six months, King Khan was photographed outside Dilip Kumar’s residence. The actor also visited veteran actor soon after the acting legend was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where he was being treated for dehydration and kidney malfunction in August 2017. Dilip Kumar has turned 95 last December. After the post was tweeted, fans were delighted to see Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan share a single frame for a picture.

Faisal Farooqui used Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to share the picture of both the stars together. He tweeted the picture with a caption that reads: “@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today.” Shah Rukh was dressed all black while Dilip Kumar was donning a white kurta and shawl, looking comparatively better than the picture shared earlier, after his discharge from Lilavati hospital. As per reports, King Khan has promised Saira Banu to be more connected with the family as he was difficult to reach from the last two-three years.

.@iamsrk came to visit Saab at home today. -FF pic.twitter.com/GLrnqu1Ln2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 12, 2018

Message from Saira Banu: Sahab's mooh-bola beta-"son" @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening. pic.twitter.com/UHV8gzOB8v — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy working with director Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, in which he is playing a dwarf. The movie also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan has left his fans contemplating the teaser and the experiment is going to be a game changer for the star. Shah Rukh Khan came to know the veteran actor better when he played the role of Devdas in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film. SRK and Dilip Kumar also share the record for the most Filmfare Best Actor wins.