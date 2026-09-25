Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan Net Worth: One Has Rs 10,000 Crore, The Other Rs 3,000 Crore! Who Is Richer?

For years now, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have managed to stay at the top of their game in the Bollywood film industry. Their competition has always been in the spotlight of the media; however, the most recent figures regarding the two actors’ wealth show quite a contrast between the two of them.

As the Hurun India Rich List 2026 puts it, Shah Rukh Khan is estimated to be worth around Rs 10,000 crore, which makes him the richest Indian actor on the list. Salman Khan, on the other hand, has an estimated wealth of Rs 3,000 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth: Rs 10,000 Crore

The estimated net worth of Shah Rukh Khan comes up to Rs 10,000 crore in the latest Hurun India Rich List. Despite the fall in his estimated wealth from Rs 12,490 crore in the 2025 list, Shah Rukh still holds on to his title as the richest actor in India. While other actors’ fortunes are tied mainly to their earnings from films, Shah Rukh has diversified his earnings sources and has his share of business ventures too.

These include Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house that Shah Rukh runs in partnership with his wife Gauri Khan, and his connection with the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders via Knight Riders Sports. The two ventures have helped build his wealth alongside his acting career. The actor has made several investments in property and other ventures. The Mumbai mansion Mannat owned by the actor is one of the most well-known celebrity homes in the country.

The actor has had no theatrical release since Dunki in 2023, but his wealth continues to grow courtesy of his business ventures, investments, and brand value. He is all set to make his comeback into Bollywood in Anand’s King.

Salman Khan Net Worth: Rs 3,000 Crore

Salman Khan has become a part of the 2026 Hurun India Rich List with an estimated net worth of Rs 3,000 crore. Salman ranks after Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan who are also included in the Hurun India Rich List. Salman has earned his fortune through a career that has spanned more than three decades now.

In addition to being an actor, he has also worked as a producer and done some TV as well as brand work. The association with Bigg Boss show on television has always been a part of Salman’s career in the field of entertainment. Salman has been a part of the popular reality show for multiple seasons and even hosts its current season.

Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan: Who Is Richer?

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, Shah Rukh Khan is the clear winner here. According to the Hurun Rich List 2026, Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth is estimated at Rs 10,000 crore as against Salman Khan, who is estimated at Rs 3,000 crore. This makes the difference between the two at Rs 7,000 crore.

In other words, the estimate of Shah Rukh’s wealth is about thrice that of Salman’s. But one must note that these estimates are not audited statements on their personal net worth. They are only estimates and take into account various business interests of both stars.

How Shah Rukh Khan Built His Fortune Beyond Films

The main difference between both the wealth profiles is the extent of Shah Rukh’s businesses. Red Chillies Entertainment is engaged in films production and visual effects while Knight Riders Sports links up the wealth of Shah Rukh Khan with IPL and other sporting interests.

In 2026, a celebrity wealth manager had pointed out the increase in the worth of Shah Rukh’s investment in Kolkata Knight Riders as a key element in his wealth profile. Also, the brand value of Shah Rukh has stayed substantial even in absence of his theatrical appearances in recent years. The brand value of Shah Rukh was calculated at about Rs 1,694 crore in 2025, Kroll India celebrity brand valuation report.

Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan: Two Superstars, Two Wealth Stories

However, the roads taken by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in making money have differed. Shah Rukh, after acting, entered filmmaking, owning sports teams among other areas. Salman Khan’s wealth is mainly made up of a lifetime in films, TV shows, endorsement deals and other businesses.

The most recent Hurun India Rich List estimates their respective fortunes at Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore. In spite of the fact that both the actors continue to be linked with the most famous rivalry in Bollywood, the recent figures reveal a difference of Rs 7,000 crore between them.

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